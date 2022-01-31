First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

FMY stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.