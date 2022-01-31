First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $69.32. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

