First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.05. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000.

