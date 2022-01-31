First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.05. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
