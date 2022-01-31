First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

