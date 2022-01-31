First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

