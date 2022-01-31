First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,627 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $3,370,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,312,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

