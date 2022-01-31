First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

