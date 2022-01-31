First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.