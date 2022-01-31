First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,971 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

