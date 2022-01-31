First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BUSE stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

