First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
BUSE stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
