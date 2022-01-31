First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

