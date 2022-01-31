FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 668 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

ALL stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.