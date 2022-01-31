FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 171 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

