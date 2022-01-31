FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 127 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,304 shares of company stock worth $6,448,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.82. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.