FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.