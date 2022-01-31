Financial Review: BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,217.40% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,085.43% -141.93% -58.63%

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BetterLife Pharma and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 850.69%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$27.20 million ($0.87) -0.18 Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.36 million 8.12 -$104.33 million ($2.04) -0.39

BetterLife Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BetterLife Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

