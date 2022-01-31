Financial Comparison: Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repro-Med Systems and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.98%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 9.20 $910,000.00 N/A N/A AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.92 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -9.78

Repro-Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83%

Risk and Volatility

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats AVITA Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

