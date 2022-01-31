Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $389,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $558.47 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $679.86 and its 200 day moving average is $649.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.