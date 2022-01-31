Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.