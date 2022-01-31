Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

