Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.