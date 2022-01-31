Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,976 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $199.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

