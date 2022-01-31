Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 11,550 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $113.40 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.