Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,047 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,665.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,838.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,826.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,850.93 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

