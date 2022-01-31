Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $38.11 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

