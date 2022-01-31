Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

