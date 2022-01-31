Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 914 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $383.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $377.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $354.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

