Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

FIS opened at $117.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

