Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Ferrovial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

