Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Critical Analysis

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

99.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $104.13, indicating a potential upside of 184.28%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45% PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 111.29 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -17.28 PolarityTE $10.13 million 3.84 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.85

PolarityTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.