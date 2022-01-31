Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

FLMN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

