Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.04

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.04 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 1103693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

