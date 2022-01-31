Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

