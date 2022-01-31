Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. 800,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574,756. The company has a market cap of $319.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

