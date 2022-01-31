Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

XCUR stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

