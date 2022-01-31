Evercore ISI Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. 27,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

