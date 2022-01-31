Evercore ISI Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. 27,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75.
In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.