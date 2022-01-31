Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Eurazeo stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.