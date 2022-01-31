Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Eurazeo stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.
Eurazeo Company Profile
