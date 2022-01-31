Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

NYSE EL traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.42. 22,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,315. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $237.73 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

