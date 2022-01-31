Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) is Senvest Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Essent Group worth $133,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 156,308 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 91,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 839,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,693 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,768. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

