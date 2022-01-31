Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 206,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $88.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.