Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $3.20 per share for the year.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of EQBK opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $533.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.