Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $33.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $262.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,699,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,425 shares of company stock worth $665,652. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

