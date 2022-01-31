Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snap Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.74.

Snap stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. Snap has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Snap by 2,807.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.