Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.43.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.79 on Monday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$556.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

