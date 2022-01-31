Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,055 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

