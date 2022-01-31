Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

