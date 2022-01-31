Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 243,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $66.10 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

