Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $16.31 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

