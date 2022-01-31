Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $121.12 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27.

