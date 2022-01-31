Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 185.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,691,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

